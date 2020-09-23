Nalaka de Silva's FR petition dismissed

The Fundamental Rights Petition filed before the Supreme Court by former DIG of the Terrorism Investigation Division DIG Nalaka de Silva has been dismissed.
He was seeking an order from court stating that his arrest and detention were unlawful.
This was when the petition was taken up before a three-judge bench comprising Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and Yasantha Kodagoda.
