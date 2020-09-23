සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Degree with a formal education for those who drop out of school after the O/L & A/L

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 18:31

The Minister of Industry Wimal Weerawansa has instructed the relevant officials to take action to award a degree recognized by local degree institutes to students pursuing courses at garment related educational institutions after completing the Ordinary Level and Advanced Level.

The Minister stated this at a discussion held with the participation of the heads of the Sri Lanka Apparel Research Institute, the Department of Textiles and Lanka Salusala.

The Sri Lanka Apparel Research Institute currently operates 90 types of courses and more than 6,000 students a year are receiving vocational training.

The Minister also instructed the relevant departments to implement a school level awareness project for this purpose.

Students from Bangladesh, Nepal and Ethiopia are also preparing to visit Sri Lanka in the future and there is a need to enhance the quality of the courses offered to local and foreign students up to the degree level.

The Minister has also instructed the textile officers to set up the necessary facilities to establish new handloom training schools under the Department of Textiles and to revive the concept of textile villages.

Secretary to the State Ministry of Batik Handloom Textiles Sunethra Gunawardena, Salusala Chairman Pradeep Gunawardena, Director General of the Textile Department, Industry Adviser Sunil Hettiarachchi and a number of officials were present on the occasion.

