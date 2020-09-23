සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Report of the committee on 20th Amendment will be submitted to the Cabinet tomorrow

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 20:03

The report of the committee appointed to study the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The committee was made up of Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and Members of Parliament and was chaired by Minister G.L. Peiris. The relevant report mentions new areas to be added and matters to be amended with regard to the 20th Amendment.

Meanwhile, Minister Udaya Gammanpila, a member of the committee, speaking to the media in Kandy stated that the amended items could not be mentioned until they are presented to the Cabinet and approved.

Sources said that the relevant report will be submitted to the Cabinet tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Sri Lanka also issued a statement regarding the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

It said the proposed 20th Amendment should be drafted so as not to erode public confidence in the government.

The party states that the victories achieved after 1978 should be safeguarded and that it is necessary to give the President the power to take over the Ministry of Defense or any other ministry.

