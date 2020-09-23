Private buses are reluctant to travel with three-wheelers and motorbikes on the same lane (video)





The Ceylon Private Bus Owners' Association stated that if three wheelers and motorcycles are allowed to enter the bus lane, they will move away from the bus priority lane system.



However, police said that under the lane rules, buses, three-wheelers and motorbikes will be allowed to travel only in the lanes reserved for buses from tomorrow.



Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon stated that a fine of Rs. 2,000 will be imposed on drivers violating lane rules after the current rehearsal period in Colombo.



The police have taken steps to reactivate this lane rule from yesterday as a solution to the traffic congestion that has become a serious problem in Colombo and suburbs as well.



The failure to maintain traffic discipline has been identified as the root cause of traffic congestion.



Accordingly, the rehearsal of the lane rules which commenced yesterday focusing on four routes that causes the most traffic congestion in the city of Colombo, continued today.



However, the police said that the drivers were driving in violation of the traffic rules on certain roads.