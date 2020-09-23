Japan has more than 80,000 people over 100

The number of people over the age of 100 living in Japan has crossed 80,000 for the first time.
As of September 1, it was 80,450, of which 70,975 were women.
In 1963, the number of people over the age of 100 living in Japan was 153.
The world's oldest living person, 117-year-old Tanaka Kane, is currently living in Japan.
