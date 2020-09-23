Construction work on the Kadawatha - Mirigama section of the Central Expressway commences

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka stated that the construction work of the section of the Central Expressway from Kadawatha to Mirigama has officially commenced today.
They said in a Twitter message that about 1,500 direct and indirect jobs would be created through this.
The construction work is being carried out with the loan assistance of the Exim Bank of China at a cost of US $ 989 million.
