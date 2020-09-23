Police officers displaying lane rule signs to be deployed for other duties (video)

The Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province and Traffic has instructed the Director of Traffic to remove women police officers who were holding traffic signs on the road during the implementation of the lane rule.
The Senior DIG has asked to deploy them for other duties.
Meanwhile, the rehearsal of the lane rules which commenced yesterday focusing on four routes causing traffic congestion continued.
The Senior DIG has asked to deploy them for other duties.
Meanwhile, the rehearsal of the lane rules which commenced yesterday focusing on four routes causing traffic congestion continued.