සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police officers displaying lane rule signs to be deployed for other duties (video)

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 6:59

Police+officers+displaying+lane+rule+signs+to+be+deployed+for+other+duties+%28video%29
The Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province and Traffic has instructed the Director of Traffic to remove women police officers who were holding traffic signs on the road during the implementation of the lane rule.

The Senior DIG has asked to deploy them for other duties.

Meanwhile, the rehearsal of the lane rules which commenced yesterday focusing on four routes causing traffic congestion continued.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.