Construction of 100,000 km of roads to be completed by 2024 - President sets a target for officials

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 6:45

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has entrusted officials with the responsibility of completing the construction of 100,000 km of rural roads by 2024 and connecting them to the main road network.

The President made this observation at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (15) on the future plans of the State Ministry of Rural Roads and Other Infrastructure.

The President stated that it is the right of every citizen to be able to fulfill their transportation needs comfortably, quickly and safely, and that the “Vistas of Prosperity” policy statement guarantees that the people will be provided with an efficient and high quality road network that eliminates the broken interconnection of the transport system.

Meanwhile, the President has further emphasized that the construction of 100,000 km of rural and by roads throughout the country should be done in a manner that protects the environment.


