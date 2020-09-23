Court verdict on heroin trafficker (video)

Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi today ordered the acquittal and release of a suspect arrested on charges of possession of more than 198 grams of heroin.
Announcing the verdict, the judge said it was unfortunate that large scale drug traffickers are released due to the negligence and errors of some of the officers conducting the raids.
