සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

25 Indian Parliamentarians infected with COVID-19

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 8:20

25+Indian+Parliamentarians+infected+with+COVID-19

25 Parliamentarians had contracted the coronavirus in India where the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections and deaths have been recorded. 

The Indian Parliament convened yesterday for the first time under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and all Parliamentarians were subjected to PCR testing. 

Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session of parliament.

The second highest COVID-19 infections in the world have been reported from India at present with the count nearing 5 million.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.