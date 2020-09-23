25+Indian+Parliamentarians+infected+with+COVID-19

25 Parliamentarians had contracted the coronavirus in India where the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections and deaths have been recorded.



The Indian Parliament convened yesterday for the first time under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and all Parliamentarians were subjected to PCR testing.



Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session of parliament.



The second highest COVID-19 infections in the world have been reported from India at present with the count nearing 5 million.