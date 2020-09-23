සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Weather Update 16 Sep- Showers in several places

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 6:38

The Department of Meteorology states that showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, light showers are expected in the North Western Province. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

The Department further states that strong gusty winds about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in
the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Nuwara-Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

