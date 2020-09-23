සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Buses, three-wheelers and motorbikes on the same lane from today

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 7:14

Buses%2C+three-wheelers+and+motorbikes+on+the+same+lane+from+today
Today is the third day of the Bus Priority Lane Law rehearsal implemented focusing on four routes that causes the most traffic congestion in the city of Colombo in the Western Province.

Police say that from today, buses, three wheelers and motorbikes will be allowed only in the lanes reserved for buses under the lane rules.

The Lanka Private Bus Owners' Association stated that if three wheelers and motorcycles are allowed to enter the bus lane, they will move away from the bus priority lane system.

However, police said that under the lane rules, buses, three-wheelers and motorbikes will be allowed to travel only in the lanes reserved for buses from tomorrow.

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon stated that a fine of Rs. 2,000 will be imposed on drivers violating lane rules after the current rehearsal period in Colombo.

The police have taken steps to reactivate this lane rule as a solution to the traffic congestion that has become a serious problem in Colombo and the suburbs.



Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.