20th+Amendment+committee+report+to+the+Cabinet

The report of the committee appointed to study the 20th amendment to the constitution was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
This report is to be presented to the Cabinet today.
The relevant report mentions new additions and amendments to the proposed 20th Amendment.
The committee was made up of Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and Members of Parliament and was chaired by Minister G.L. Peiris.
This report is to be presented to the Cabinet today.
The relevant report mentions new additions and amendments to the proposed 20th Amendment.
The committee was made up of Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and Members of Parliament and was chaired by Minister G.L. Peiris.