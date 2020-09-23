Vigneswaran will not apologise or agree to the conditions - Case at Court of Appeal

The hearing of the evidence for the case filed by former Northern Provincial Council Minister, P. Deniswaran against former Northern Provincial Council Chief Minister, C.V. Vigneswaran at the Court of Appeal commenced yesterday.



The case was taken up before the Justices Mahinda Samayawardena and Priyantha Fernando.



Prior to the hearing, the charge sheet was read in Tamil to the former Northern Provincial Councilor Anandi Sashidharan, who was named as a respondent in the case. She pleaded not guilty to the charges that were readout.



Afterward, former Chief Secretary of the Northern Provincial Council, Anthony Pillai Pathinathan and Administrative Officer of the Northern Province Governor’s Office, Shivalingum Sathyasri testified before the Court.



The plaintiff informed the Court that if former Chief Minister Vigneswaran who was named as a respondent in the case, agrees to two conditions, they are willing to withdraw the complaint.



The attorney who appeared on behalf of P. Deniswaran stated that former Chief Minister Vigneswaran should apologise for the wrongful removal of his client from the ministerial portfolio.



He added that if the appeal filed by the respondent against the order issued in February 2018 to appoint his client to the post of Minister is withdrawn, the complaint filed in this regard will be withdrawn as well.



The counsel for the respondent former Chief Minister Vigneswaran stated that his client was not prepared for any such agreement and further hearing of the case was adjourned.



The hearing will continue today.