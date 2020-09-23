සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Vigneswaran will not apologise or agree to the conditions - Case at Court of Appeal

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 9:00

Vigneswaran+will+not+apologise+or+agree+to+the+conditions+-+Case+at+Court+of+Appeal+

The hearing of the evidence for the case filed by former Northern Provincial Council Minister, P. Deniswaran against former Northern Provincial Council Chief Minister, C.V. Vigneswaran at the Court of Appeal commenced yesterday. 

The case was taken up before the Justices Mahinda Samayawardena and Priyantha Fernando. 

Prior to the hearing, the charge sheet was read in Tamil to the former Northern Provincial Councilor Anandi Sashidharan, who was named as a respondent in the case.  She pleaded not guilty to the charges that were readout.

Afterward, former Chief Secretary of the Northern Provincial Council,  Anthony Pillai Pathinathan and Administrative Officer of the Northern Province Governor’s Office, Shivalingum Sathyasri testified before the Court. 

The plaintiff informed the Court that if former Chief Minister Vigneswaran who was named as a respondent in the case, agrees to two conditions, they are willing to withdraw the complaint. 

The attorney who appeared on behalf of P. Deniswaran stated that former Chief Minister Vigneswaran should apologise for the wrongful removal of his client from the ministerial portfolio. 

He added that if the appeal filed by the respondent against the order issued in February 2018 to appoint his client to the post of Minister is withdrawn, the complaint filed in this regard will be withdrawn as well. 

The counsel for the respondent former Chief Minister Vigneswaran stated that his client was not prepared for any such agreement and further hearing of the case was adjourned. 

The hearing will continue today.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.