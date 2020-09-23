The+oil+leak+is+not+from+the+crude+oil+stored+in+the+MT+New+Diamond+ship

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has said that the oil that was leaked into the sea from the distressed oil tanker, MT – New Diamond was not crude oil that it was transporting.

Chairperson of the MEPA, Attorney Dharshani Lahadapura stated the above while attending a media briefing that was held in Colombo yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Government Analyst informed that solid fuel that was stored in the engine room of the tanker had leaked into the sea.

The report of the water samples taken recently from the sea area around the ship was handed over to the Marine Environment Protection Authority yesterday.

Accordingly, the General Manager of the Authority Dr. Terney Pradeep Kumara stated that it has been confirmed that there has been a maritime pollution from this ship.The Marine Environmental Protection Authority further stated that the ship is currently 64 nautical miles from Kalmunai and the water sprayed on the ship at the time of the fire is being removed from it.