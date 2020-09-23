සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Aruwakkalu Garbage Project to be completed in 2021

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 8:40

Aruwakkalu+Garbage+Project+to+be+completed+in+2021
The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing states that the Colombo Metropolitan Solid Waste Management Project hopes to complete the Aruwakkalu Garbage Disposal Project by September 2021.

It is expected to deposit 1,200 tons of garbage per day in the Aruwakkalu Scientific Sanitary Garbage Yard to obtain natural gas for energy and water for cultivation as by-products.

The garbage will be taken to Aruwakkalu, 160 km away from Kelaniya by a special safety train and will be delivered to Kelaniya after the Colombo Municipal Council sorts it.

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
