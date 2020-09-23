Aruwakkalu+Garbage+Project+to+be+completed+in+2021

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing states that the Colombo Metropolitan Solid Waste Management Project hopes to complete the Aruwakkalu Garbage Disposal Project by September 2021.



It is expected to deposit 1,200 tons of garbage per day in the Aruwakkalu Scientific Sanitary Garbage Yard to obtain natural gas for energy and water for cultivation as by-products.



The garbage will be taken to Aruwakkalu, 160 km away from Kelaniya by a special safety train and will be delivered to Kelaniya after the Colombo Municipal Council sorts it.