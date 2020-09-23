Lorry, three-wheeler collision claims three lives

The police stated that three people have been killed following a collision between a lorry and a three-wheeler at Diwurumpitiya on Ratnapura-Avissawella main road.



The accident has occurred when a lorry collided with the three-wheeler claiming the lives of the three passengers travelling in the vehicle.



The victims were aged 48, 53 and 57 years and were residents of Nedungolla area.



The Police media unit stated that the lorry driver was arrested in connection with the accident.



Meanwhile, ten persons were injured and hospitalised following an accident in the Pussellawa area on the Colombo-Ratnapura main road this morning.



The accident occurred when a passenger bus collided with a bus transporting employees.





