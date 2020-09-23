Cannabis smuggled by a pregnant woman (Video)

Information has come to light regarding a Kerala cannabis racket carried out by a pregnant woman.



The incident took place when the Bentota Police arrested a pregnant woman with Kerala cannabis in the Pahurumulla area during a special raid yesterday.



She was arrested while traveling in a three wheeler with her husband to deliver a consignment of Kerala cannabis to buyers in the Bentota area.



Police investigations have revealed that he has been involved in cannabis trafficking for a long time under the pretext of going to a doctor.



Her husband has also been arrested in connection with the incident.







