COVID-19 is man-made, Chinese virologist claims

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 12:21

A Chinese virologist who is reportedly hiding from the Chinese Government has claimed that she has scientific evidence that proves that the COVID-19 was made in a lab in China according to foreign reports. 

Dr. Li-Men Yan further stated that the virus did not originate from nature and the fact that the virus originated from the wet market in Wuhan, China is a ‘smokescreen’. 

Speaking further, Dr. Yan commented that she did some of the early research into COVID-19 and that she was getting her intel from local doctors and the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. 

She previously worked at the Hong Kong School of Public Health which is a reference laboratory for the World Health Organisation and was told not to cause trouble when she informed the authorities about human-to-human transmission in December last year. 

Dr. Yan stated that before she fled China, her information was wiped from the Government databases and that the Chinese Government recruited people to spread rumours about her. 

She made these comments while joining an interview conducted by the British talk show, ‘Loose Women’.


