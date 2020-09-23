Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new Prime Minister

Following the resignation of Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Parliament has elected Yoshihide Suga as the new Prime Minister of the country.

Suga who won the leadership of the governing party earlier this week was a strong ally of former Prime Minister Abe and is expected to continue Abe’s policies.

The new Prime Minister-elect easily won the poll after receiving 314 out of 462 votes in the Diet, Japan's lower house.

Considering that the coalition headed by his conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds the majority of the house, his win was widely expected.

Later, Suga will be ceremonially endorsed by the emperor at the Imperial Palace, along with his new Cabinet.