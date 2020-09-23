Naufer+Moulav+and+Rishad+Bathiudeen+to+the+Easter+Commission+Police+Unit

Naufar Moulavi, the theorist of Saharan Hashim's group in the custody of the CID, has been taken to the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate the Easter Attacks, for the second day.



He is currently in the custody of the CID and was brought to the unit for the first time yesterday, where statements were recorded from him for 6 hours.



Meanwhile, our correspondent stated that MP Rishad Bathiudeen has also returned to the police unit of the commission today.