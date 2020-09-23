Man+drowns+in+Giritale+reservoir

A person who was fishing with his friends has drowned in the Giritale reservoir.
The deceased was identified as a 48-year-old resident of three who lived in ‘Eke Kanuwa’ area in Giritale.
The body of the deceased was found earlier today.
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 11:53
