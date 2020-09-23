සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The road construction target given by the President

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 13:05

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has entrusted officials with the responsibility of completing the construction of 100,000 km of rural roads by 2024 and connecting them to the main road network.

This was during a discussion with officials of the Ministry of State on Rural Roads and other Infrastructure at the Presidential Secretariat.

A discussion on the future plans of the State Ministry of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure was held under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

During the discussion, the President emphasized that the construction of roads should be supervised by both the Government and the contractors without any hindrance or delay.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to construct 100,000 km of rural and by roads throughout the country in an environmentally friendly manner and to replace small bridges with new bridges.

The President also emphasized that all District Secretaries are responsible for providing the required quantity of soil, stones and sand to be used in the construction of roads and that all institutions including the Environment, Wildlife Conservation and Archaeological Survey that should approve resource mobilization should meet at the district level and give prior approval.

It was also decided to plant 02 million different types of saplings on both sides of the main roads.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has instructed the relevant officials to stop parking on the pavements on both sides of the main roads.

The President further stated that parking facilities should be made mandatory in the construction of buildings including apartment complexes and shopping malls.

