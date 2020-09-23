Credit facilities for local industrialists - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that credit facilities should be provided to local industrialists under a relaxed policy to encourage them.



The Prime Minister made this observation at the opening of an exhibition of local industrialists held at the Diyatha Uyana premises this morning.



The Ministry of Industries has taken steps to hold a handicrafts market called 'Shilpa Thursday'.



This will be held every Thursday at the Diyatha Uyana premises.



The market was symbolically opened today by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.