Easter attack was not due to my negligence - Former Chief of National Intelligence

Former Chief of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis says that he does not accept that he could not prevent the Easter attack due to his negligence.



Giving evidence before the Presidential Commission, he said that the Easter attack could not be prevented because the IGP, the Police Department, the Anti-Terrorism Investigation Division and the CID failed to arrest Saharan Hashim.



However, the Presidential Commission was deeply displeased that many parties were not present when Sisira Mendis was cross-examined.



Retired DIG Sisira Mendis, who served as the Chief of National Intelligence at the time of the Easter attack, appeared before the Presidential Commission yesterday afternoon to give evidence for the sixth day.