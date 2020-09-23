Law will be enforced for financial irregularities - Indika Anuruddha

Minister of State Indika Anuruddha states that the law will be enforced immediately against all those who committed financial irregularities and fraud in housing projects during the last government period.



He was speaking to the media after an inspection tour in Vavuniya.



State Minister of Rural Housing and Construction and Building Material Industry Promotion Indika Anuruddha visited the State Engineering Corporation of Sri Lanka in Vavuniya yesterday afternoon.



The State Minister inspected the machinery which is currently inactive and discussed institutional issues with its administration.