Significant growth in the Colombo Stock Exchange

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 13:56

In comparison with the period before the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the market data proves that the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) is showing significant growth. 

Accordingly, the All-Share Price Index and the S&P Sri Lanka Price Index have recorded higher values compared to the values shown before the COVID-19 epidemic. 

The CSE which was closed due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened on 11 May. 

Since then, the All Share Price Index has grown by 18.97%. 

The S&P SL20 Index, the largest and most volatile index on the CSE, gained 21.15% after reopening. 

During the four months from 11 May to 11 September, the market capitalisation added 235.5 billion rupees. 

The CSE stated that the number of daily transactions has increased by 133% compared to 2018.

The contribution of local investors has increased to 75% of the total market turnover since the commencement of trading after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

That is a 36% increase in comparison.


