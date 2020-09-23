සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police operation to save mentally ill youth (Video)

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 13:55

Police+operation+to+save+mentally+ill+youth+%28Video%29

The officers affiliated with the Hatton police crime branch have managed to save the life of a 23-year-old who attempted suicide by jumping down a waterfall. 

A plantation worker who saw a youth standing on a rocky plateau above the waterfall that flows into the Hatton Oya, a major tributary of the Mahaweli River, across the Abbotsley Estate had informed the same to the Police. 

The officers immediately launched the operation in search of the youth. 

It was revealed that he had come to the top of the falls with the intention of committing suicide. 

Accordingly, the police acted in this manner to save him. 

The 23-year-old youth is said to be suffering from a mental illness and is a resident of Hatton Rothas Estate.

The Hatton police stated that the young man had left home saying he was angry with his parents and would commit suicide.

The youth who was then taken into police custody and will be referred to a psychiatrist after being produced before the Hatton Magistrate. 

The police stated that steps will be taken to hand over the youth to his parents.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.