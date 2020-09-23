Police operation to save mentally ill youth (Video)

The officers affiliated with the Hatton police crime branch have managed to save the life of a 23-year-old who attempted suicide by jumping down a waterfall.



A plantation worker who saw a youth standing on a rocky plateau above the waterfall that flows into the Hatton Oya, a major tributary of the Mahaweli River, across the Abbotsley Estate had informed the same to the Police.



The officers immediately launched the operation in search of the youth.



It was revealed that he had come to the top of the falls with the intention of committing suicide.



Accordingly, the police acted in this manner to save him.



The 23-year-old youth is said to be suffering from a mental illness and is a resident of Hatton Rothas Estate.



The Hatton police stated that the young man had left home saying he was angry with his parents and would commit suicide.



The youth who was then taken into police custody and will be referred to a psychiatrist after being produced before the Hatton Magistrate.



The police stated that steps will be taken to hand over the youth to his parents.