Gymnasts in Matara without a place to train - 21 medals including 12 golds won last year (video)

A large number of athletes have emerged victorious at local and international events with the guidance of the Matara District Gymnastics Association which has a history of 20 years.



Although this is the only gymnastics association in the Matara District where both junior and senior athletes can show off their skills, they still do not have a place to practice gymnastics properly.



These children, who went from place to place and continued their sport, tied up their training since 2014 with the Weligama Siddhartha College. They practiced inside the college hall.



The coaches and the athletes made sure that they did not train during the school period and then continue their gymnastic training as much as possible.



These children have been left without a place for training since last February since the hall they were using for the past six years had to be returned.



With the increased number of students studying in the college, the Siddhartha Principal informed the Matara District Gymnastics Association to stop the training in the main hall since they were left without an alternative.



These children who have understood that the requests to the authorities for the past 20 years have been of no use resort to training outdoors. Currently over 500 children have been training outdoors at the Uyanwatta Sports Ground in Matara.



Although gymnastics consists of 10 events, these athletes today have to limit their training to a few field events.



The problem in the country for these sports is the unequal distribution of resources.



It will be good for the future of sports in this country if the authorities pay attention to these matters before it is too late.



These sportsmen and sportswomen have been able to produce results through their immense commitment to the South as well as to this country more than once.



The Matara Gymnastics Association was able to win 21 medals including 12 gold medals at the International Pesta Gymnastics Championship held in Malaysia last year.







