Cinnamon thief's escape - tried to sell the stolen cinnamon to the same shop (Video)

A person has stolen a bundle of cinnamon from a cinnamon shop in Kahatapitiya, Batapola and has led the shop owner to believe that it was brought for sale.
Once the shop owner realized the situation she had taken the keys of the person’s motorbike and had informed the people around him to arrest him.
The CCTV cameras installed in the shop had recorded how he fled the scene.
Once the shop owner realized the situation she had taken the keys of the person’s motorbike and had informed the people around him to arrest him.
The CCTV cameras installed in the shop had recorded how he fled the scene.