Lane law rehearsal program to be implemented for the next two days (Video)

The police stated that the rehearsal program on lane law will be implemented tomorrow and the day after tomorrow as well.
The Police Traffic Division stated that the three wheelers and motorbikes will have to use the bus lane during these two days.
The three-day rehearsal program was scheduled to end today.
Meanwhile the police stated that the lane law will be strictly enforced from next Monday.
