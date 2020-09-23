Unemployed+graduates+protest+

The Joint Unemployed Graduates Association engaged in a silent protest in front of the Colombo District Secretariat today demanding the announcement of the date for the recruitment of 10,000 graduates, approved by the Cabinet.
Speaking to the Hiru news team, the convener of the association Ven. Thenne Gnanananda Thero said that the government should take action to employ all graduates who have appealed.
Speaking to the Hiru news team, the convener of the association Ven. Thenne Gnanananda Thero said that the government should take action to employ all graduates who have appealed.