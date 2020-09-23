Increased+rain+fall+and+winds+from+tomorrow

The Meteorological Department states the windy condition over the island and the showery condition over the south-western parts is expected to enhance temporary to some extent during 18 and 21 September.



Several spells of showers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Several spells of light showers may occur in North-western province.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00pm.



Strong gusty winds about 50 kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts.