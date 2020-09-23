CBSL report : Heavy losses by state enterprises - CEB 85.4b, Petroleum 11.9b, SriLankan Airlines 15b

According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has incurred a loss of Rs. 85.4 billion while the Ceylon Petroleum Cooperation (CEYPETCO) and SriLankan Airlines have incurred losses of Rs. 11.9 billion and Rs. 15 billion, respectively.



As per the latest report, the main reason for the deteriorating financial position of the CEB is the dependence on thermal power due to the dry weather prevailing in the first seven months of last year.



In comparison with the previous year, the overall average electricity expenditure as well as the overall average electricity tariff at the time of last year's sales increased by 21.8% and 2% respectively, stated the CBSL.



Despite the price revision, the CEYPETCO had incurred loss as the revised pricing of petrol, diesel and kerosene is less than the cost of production.



Another reason for the debt increase is the non-receipt of arrears due from the CEYPETCO's main customers such as the CEB and SriLankan Airlines as well as amount of loans obtained from the CBSL.



The CBSL also pointed out that the amount of arrears owed by State and commercial enterprises increased by 87.9% to Rs. 154.3 billion at the end of last year.



Meanwhile, the financial losses of the SriLankan Airlines in the last nine months of last year were mainly due to the decline in tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka after the Easter Sunday terror attacks.



In the report, CBSL noted that 11 airlines have reduced the number of flights to Sri Lanka and accordingly 32 flights per week have been cancelled.



The total passenger handling volume at the Bandaranaike International Airport had dropped to Rs. 9.9 million in 2019 from Rs. 10.8 million in 2018.