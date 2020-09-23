සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Environmentalists protest against gazette to allocate land

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 19:45

Environmentalists+protest+against+gazette+to+allocate+land+
Environmentalists are opposed to the gazette notification issued to legalize the handing over of government lands to people living without any documents.

The environmentalists state that due to this the illegal occupation and acquiring of government forest lands have increased.

It has been announced that the relevant gazette notification issued on the 10th of this month with the signature of Land Commissioner General R.M.C.M. Herath will call for applications for the issuance of legal title deeds to persons those who have constructed permanent houses on government lands and who are engaged in agricultural activities or any other development activities.

However, environmentalist Jagath Gunawardena points out that if a gazette notification is issued, it should be mentioned under which provisions of the Act it is issued. This is not indicated in this gazette notification.

Hiru news team inquired about this from Sewwandi Amarasekara the Assistant Commissioner of Lands at the Land Commissioner's Department. She stated that the relevant gazette notification has been issued in accordance with the provisions of the Government Land Act.

She said that in the first instance only applications will be called and subsequently all legal rights should be verified for the allocation of lands.











Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.