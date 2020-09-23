Environmentalists+protest+against+gazette+to+allocate+land+

Environmentalists are opposed to the gazette notification issued to legalize the handing over of government lands to people living without any documents.



The environmentalists state that due to this the illegal occupation and acquiring of government forest lands have increased.



It has been announced that the relevant gazette notification issued on the 10th of this month with the signature of Land Commissioner General R.M.C.M. Herath will call for applications for the issuance of legal title deeds to persons those who have constructed permanent houses on government lands and who are engaged in agricultural activities or any other development activities.



However, environmentalist Jagath Gunawardena points out that if a gazette notification is issued, it should be mentioned under which provisions of the Act it is issued. This is not indicated in this gazette notification.



Hiru news team inquired about this from Sewwandi Amarasekara the Assistant Commissioner of Lands at the Land Commissioner's Department. She stated that the relevant gazette notification has been issued in accordance with the provisions of the Government Land Act.



She said that in the first instance only applications will be called and subsequently all legal rights should be verified for the allocation of lands.





















