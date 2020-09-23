Naveen+Dissanayake+removes+files+from+Sirikotha

Former parliamentarian Navin Dissanayake, the national organizer of the United National Party, has removed files from his office at the Sirikotha party headquarters.
It is reported that a group of his representatives came yesterday afternoon and removed the files.
Former Member of Parliament Navin Dissanayake, the National Organizer of the United National Party had also stated that he will contest for the leadership of the party.
