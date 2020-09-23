සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Justice A.H.M.D. Nawas recuses himself from the case against Ven Gnanasara Thero (Video)

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 20:34

President of the Court of Appeal Justice A.H.M.D. Nawas recused himself from the case filed against Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero and two others for contempt of court.

Former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanthini Skandarajah had filed the petition and it was taken today at the Court of Appeal before Justices A.H.M.D. Nawas and Sobhitha Rajakaruna.

The President of the Court of Appeal stated that he was withdrawing from the case due to personal reasons.

Accordingly, the president of the court of appeal stated that a panel of judges comprising Mahinda Samayawardena and Arjuna Obeysekera will be appointed to for the hearing.

The case wil be called before the new panel of judges on October 20.

The case has been filed alleging contempt of court for violating an order issued by the Mullaitivu Magistrate's Court regarding the cremation of the Chief Incumbent of the Mullaitivu Gurukanda Rajamaha Viharaya who passed away last year.

Apart from Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, the SSP in charge of the Mullaitivu area and the Mullaitivu HQI have been named as respondents.

When the case was taken up today, President's Counsel M.A. Sumanthiran who appeared for the complainant stated that his client had no objection to the release of these respondents as his client was not seeking any relief. Accordingly, the Court of Appeal ordered the release of the Mullaitivu SSP and the HQI from the case.




