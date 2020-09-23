Soliciting a sexual bribe from a female employee in a state institution - caught on tape (video)

A Deputy General Manager of the Condominium Management Authority of the National Housing, soliciting a sexual bribe from a female employee is circulating on social media these days.
We inquired about this incident from the Chairman of the Authority, Attorney-at-Law Sarana Karunaratne and he stated that this happened in 2015.
He also stated that an internal investigation regarding the matter has commenced.
