19 youths arrested from a drug party in Piliyandala (Video)

19 persons including 5 young women have been arrested after raiding a drug party held under the guise of a birthday party at a Dampe holiday resort in Piliyandala.



The raid was carried out according to information received by the Excise Department, ice, cannabis and narcotics were found in their possession during the raid carried out yesterday.



The suspects were produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate's Court today and fined Rs. 160,000.







