16 school children in Pannipitiya hospitalized - allergic reaction while playing

Sixteen Grade 8 students of a school in the Pannipitiya area have been hospitalized due to an allergy.
Police said they had contracted the allergy when they were playing with the fruit-bearing branches of a Red Farm plant on the school grounds.
They are currently receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.
