Couple involved in jewelry theft with a child in several areas - Police seek public assistance (CCTV)

Police are requesting public assistance to identify a couple who have been involved in stealing jewelery from several areas including Colombo.



Speaking at a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters, DIG Public Relations and Information Technology Lal Seneviratne stated that they are registered criminals.



He further requested that the police be informed if there is any information about them.



The CCTV footage showed the suspects stealing gold jewelery from a gold jewelery shop in the Dematagoda area recently.







