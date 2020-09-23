It's difficult to live, prices must come down - peoples voice (video)

"It is difficult to live, the prices of goods must come down," they said while participating in the 'Hiru stories of the people' program.



The people said that they have done their duty and now the government should provide relief to the people. They need to think about the ordinary person.



Therefore, some people say that they need an economy that they can live with and survive.



Tre the full comments made by the people with the Hiru Eththa programme is given below;



