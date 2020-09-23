More info about Wele Suda's associate revealed (Video)

It was revealed that the close associate of organized crime gang leader Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’ that was arrested in the Madulawa area in Meegoda was involved in drug trafficking for a long time.



The police stated that they were not able to reveal the exact details of how he received drugs. At the time of the arrest, the suspect was taken into custody with 6.2 grams of heroin.



The suspect is currently married to a Wele Suda’s cousin.



It was also revealed that following a dispute, Wele Suda’s father had cut off the hands of the suspect’s father.



The Homagama Magistrate Court ordered the suspect to be remanded until 29 September.



The Police also remarked that the organized crime gang leader Army Sampath’s disciple, Sumeera Madushanka who was arrested with 1.2 grams of heroin was involved in a number of crimes.



Several courts have issued warrants for his arrest, while he is also accused of attempted murder.



Meanwhile, at a raid that was carried out at a narcotics party held under the guise of a birthday party at a holiday resort in Dampe, Piliyandala, 19 persons including five women were arrested.



Speaking in this regard, the Excise Department stated that the raid was carried out based on a tip-off and that ice, cannabis and narcotics pills were found in their possession.



The suspects including the females were questioned by the police.



The group was produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate's Court and was fined Rs. 160,000.



Another 17-year-old resident of Vakarai was also arrested in Trincomalee with nearly three grams of ice which was hidden inside the box with pigeons.



The Excise Department said in a statement that 15 suspects were arrested with ice and cannabis during a special operation in Galle, Thanipolgaha, Karapitiya and Milidduwa.