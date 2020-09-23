Prime Minister joins the 156th commemoration of Anagarika Dharmapala (Video)

An alms giving ceremony was held today at the Mahabodhi Agrasrawaka Maha Viharaya in Colombo with the participation of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to commemorate the 156th death anniversary of Anagarika Dharmapala who was dedicated to the Sinhala Buddhist Social Heritage.



The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Ven. Dharmapala's statute and left a note in the commemorative note book.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today participated in a special handicrafts exhibition organized at the Diyatha Uyana in Battaramulla.



The Prime Minister stated that whenever he came to power, he gave priority to local products.







