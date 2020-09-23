සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

1,023,859 kilograms of turmeric held by Customs

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 21:43

1%2C023%2C859+kilograms+of+turmeric+held+by+Customs+
A spokesman for the Customs stated that 62 turmeric containers imported into the country are currently being held at Customs.

The Customs stated that as the importation of turmeric has been banned, the importers will be allowed to send the relevant stocks back to the importing companies.

The value of these turmeric stocks is Rs. 760 million and 1,023,859 kilograms of turmeric is among them.

Meanwhile, the Customs stated that 30 tons of turmeric which was brought to the island illegally has been confiscated.

Also, legal action has been taken against 140 traders who sold turmeric for more than the control price set by the Consumer Affairs Authority.

The control price set by the Consumer Affairs Authority for a kilogram of turmeric is Rs. 750 and its director Asela Bandara stated that raids will be carried out to find those who sell turmeric in excess of the control price.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.