1,023,859 kilograms of turmeric held by Customs

A spokesman for the Customs stated that 62 turmeric containers imported into the country are currently being held at Customs.



The Customs stated that as the importation of turmeric has been banned, the importers will be allowed to send the relevant stocks back to the importing companies.



The value of these turmeric stocks is Rs. 760 million and 1,023,859 kilograms of turmeric is among them.



Meanwhile, the Customs stated that 30 tons of turmeric which was brought to the island illegally has been confiscated.



Also, legal action has been taken against 140 traders who sold turmeric for more than the control price set by the Consumer Affairs Authority.



The control price set by the Consumer Affairs Authority for a kilogram of turmeric is Rs. 750 and its director Asela Bandara stated that raids will be carried out to find those who sell turmeric in excess of the control price.