සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Increasing prices of coconuts (video)

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 21:52

Increasing+prices+of+coconuts+%28video%29
The price of a large coconut in the market is between 85 and 95 rupees.

About two months ago the price of a coconut was between 40 and 50 rupees.

The annual requirement of coconuts in the country is 3.5 billion coconuts and 1.8 billion coconuts are required for domestic consumption.

Also, 0.4 billion coconuts were exported for coconut oil and 1.3 billion were exported as nuts.

Last year's coconut harvest in the country was 2.8 billion coconuts.

Accordingly, there was a shortage of 0.7 billion coconuts.

The shortage of coconuts has further increased this year and the market price for coconuts have increased.

With the increase in the price of coconuts, the price of raw materials used for other coconut related products have also increased.

The Director General of the Coconut Development Authority Surika Attanayake stated that a control price should be introduced.

She also stated that a proposal has been submitted to the government to set a maximum price of Rs. 75 for a coconut.




Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.