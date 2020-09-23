Increasing prices of coconuts (video)

The price of a large coconut in the market is between 85 and 95 rupees.



About two months ago the price of a coconut was between 40 and 50 rupees.



The annual requirement of coconuts in the country is 3.5 billion coconuts and 1.8 billion coconuts are required for domestic consumption.



Also, 0.4 billion coconuts were exported for coconut oil and 1.3 billion were exported as nuts.



Last year's coconut harvest in the country was 2.8 billion coconuts.



Accordingly, there was a shortage of 0.7 billion coconuts.



The shortage of coconuts has further increased this year and the market price for coconuts have increased.



With the increase in the price of coconuts, the price of raw materials used for other coconut related products have also increased.



The Director General of the Coconut Development Authority Surika Attanayake stated that a control price should be introduced.



She also stated that a proposal has been submitted to the government to set a maximum price of Rs. 75 for a coconut.







