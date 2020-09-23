Unemployed+graduates+protest+in+a+number+of+areas

The Joint Union of Unemployed Graduates engaged in agitations in many parts of the country today demanding the government to declare a permanent date for them to be given jobs.



Our correspondents stated that after the representatives of the association handed over letters to the district secretaries requesting them to be called for the trainees' training without delay, they engaged in silent protests in front of the respective district offices.



Meanwhile, depositors of the Gampaha-Sanasa Bank also staged a protest in Colombo today over an alleged fraud.