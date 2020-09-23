සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Nilantha Jayawardena's phone and PC to the CID

Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 7:51

Nilantha+Jayawardena%27s+phone+and+PC+to+the+CID
The Presidential Commission has directed the Secretary to hand over the personal mobile phone and laptop used by former Director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena at the time of the Easter attack to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)  for further investigations.

Nilantha Jayawardena's mobile phone and laptop were recently taken into custody by the Police unit of the Commission on the orders of the Presidential Commission.

The Commission directed its Secretary to pay attention to the manner in which messages were exchanged on the relevant equipment from January 1 to December 31, 2019.

The Chairman of the Presidential Commission also ordered that a report be submitted to the Presidential Commission within two weeks if there are any audio recordings or other evidence related to the Easter attack on the relevant equipment.

Meanwhile, Naufar Moulavi, who is in the custody of the CID and believed to be the theoretician of the Saharan group, was summoned for the second day, to provide a statement before the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter Attacks.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen also arrived at the Presidential Commission Police Unit at 9.30 am to make a statement on the Easter attack. Our correspondent there said.

Meanwhile, former Chief of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis has stated that he does not accept that the failure to prevent the Easter attack was due to his negligence.

Giving evidence before the Presidential Commission, he said that the Easter attack could not be prevented because the IGP, the Police Department, the Counter Terrorism and Investigation Division and the CID failed to arrest Saharan Hashim.

The Presidential Commission was deeply displeased that many relevant stakeholders were not present when Sisira Mendis was cross-examined.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.