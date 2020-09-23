සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Four SriLankan employees suspended for visa fraud

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - 22:06

Four+SriLankan+employees+suspended+for+visa+fraud
SriLankan Airlines has suspended four employees involved in visa fraud. 

They have been suspended from July this year.

The company is commenting on various reports published on social media regarding the arrest of these employees.

The announcement further states that they are not currently involved in any activities of the airline.

Meanwhile, they have further stated in the relevant statement that they will extend their full support to the relevant institutions for further legal action to be taken against the suspended employees.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.