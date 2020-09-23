Four+SriLankan+employees+suspended+for+visa+fraud

SriLankan Airlines has suspended four employees involved in visa fraud.
They have been suspended from July this year.
The company is commenting on various reports published on social media regarding the arrest of these employees.
The announcement further states that they are not currently involved in any activities of the airline.
Meanwhile, they have further stated in the relevant statement that they will extend their full support to the relevant institutions for further legal action to be taken against the suspended employees.
They have been suspended from July this year.
The company is commenting on various reports published on social media regarding the arrest of these employees.
The announcement further states that they are not currently involved in any activities of the airline.
Meanwhile, they have further stated in the relevant statement that they will extend their full support to the relevant institutions for further legal action to be taken against the suspended employees.