Changes+to+20th+Amendment+to+be+presented+in+parliament+

The report of the committee appointed to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution, was not presented to the Cabinet yesterday (16).



Previously, several Government ministers stated that the said report will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday.



However, it has been unanimously decided by the Cabinet to present amendments regarding the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution when it is taken up for debate in Parliament.



Accordingly, it is set to be presented to Parliament next week.



According to government sources, the proposals made by the committee appointed to study the 20th Amendment include the continuation of the Audit Commission, increasing the number of members of the Election Commission to five, and retaining the maximum number of Cabinet Ministers proposed by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.